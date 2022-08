Jackson signed a contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

A lottery pick back in 2017, Jackson hasn't lived up to the billing to date. However, he's still just 25 and will compete in training camp to nab one of the Raptors' final roster spots. He played for two different teams -- the Pistons and the Kings -- during 2021-22 and averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 boards and 1.1 assists over 16.3 minutes per tilt.