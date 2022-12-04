Hernangomez suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Magic and is considered day-to-day, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Hernangomez played just five minutes and finished with one point (1-2 FT) before exiting. Fortunately for the forward, X-rays on his ankle returned negative, so he may have a chance at being available for the Raptors' next game Monday against the Celtics.