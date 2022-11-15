Hernangomez accumulated nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-111 win over the Pistons.

Hernangomez failed to score in his team's last game Saturday against the Pacers, though he attempted only one shot from the field in 15 minutes. He saw nearly 10 more minutes Monday evening, and he took advantage by firing up eight shot attempts. Hernangomez will likely see his playing time drop back down to his usual 10-to-15 minutes per contest once the Raptors get healthy, but fantasy managers can enjoy these opportunities while they last.