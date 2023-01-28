Hernangomez closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and three rebounds over 11 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to Golden State.

Hernangomez missed his only shot attempt Friday, failing to score in what was another disappointing performance. Typically seeing no more than about 15 minutes on any given night, Hernangomez has actually gone scoreless in four of his past seven games. Despite his recent brush with fame, even Adam Sandler would agree that Hernangomez is not someone to consider, even in deeper formats.