Hernangomez (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The Spanish forward suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Magic and looks poised to miss at least one game due to the injury. Hernangomez has maintained a small role in the Toronto rotation over the past 11 games, starting three times while averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest.