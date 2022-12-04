Hernangomez (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Celtics.
The Spanish forward suffered a right ankle sprain in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Magic and looks poised to miss at least one game due to the injury. Hernangomez has maintained a small role in the Toronto rotation over the past 11 games, starting three times while averaging 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 21.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 10 in spot start•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Decent showing off bench•