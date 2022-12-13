Hernangomez (ankle) practiced Tuesday and appears likely to rejoin the action Wednesday versus the Kings, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Given the news that OG Anunoby (hip) will be out at least another week and the returns of Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Otto Porter (toe) are still a ways off, Hernangomez's return should help provide some additional depth in a rotation that is lacking it at the moment. The Raptors' injury report should tell the whole story on Hernangomez's chances of suiting up Wednesday.