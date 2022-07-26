Hernangomez is slated to sign a one-year contract with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hernangomez was waived by the Jazz in June after splitting last season between a trio of squads. Assuming he maintains a roster spot in Toronto, Hernangomez should primarily fill a bench role and may not see big minutes.
