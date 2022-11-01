Hernangomez recorded one assist and one block over five minutes during Monday's 139-109 win over the Hawks.
Hernangomez cracked the rotation for just the third time this season, playing a whopping five minutes in the win. This was quite simply a garbage time special for Hernangomez, along with a host of other players. Obviously, there is nothing to see here in terms of fantasy value, even in the deepest of formats.
