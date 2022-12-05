Hernangomez (ankle) is out for Monday's contest against the Celtics, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
After initially being deemed doubtful, Hernangomez has officially been downgraded to inactive status. He's been a regular in the Raptors' rotation of late, though he could see his minutes reduced whenever Otto Porter (toe) returns to action.
