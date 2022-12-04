Hernangomez has been listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury and will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Celtics, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Hernangomez picked up a right ankle sprain during Saturday's game against the Magic, but fortunately for him, the x-rays were negative, and he has a chance to play against Boston on Monday. His absence shouldn't affect many fantasy rosters, however.