Hernangomez chipped in 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Hernangomez was called upon to enter the starting lineup due to a depleted Toronto frontcourt, and he turned in his best scoring performance of the season. These opportunities figure to be few and far between for him going forward, as he's buried on the depth chart behind Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher (illness), Otto Porter (toe) and Thaddeus Young.