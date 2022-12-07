Hernangomez (ankle) will miss another 7-10 days, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Hernangomez left Saturday's game with a right ankle sprain and has already missed a game because of it. The newest timetable slots a return date for next Wednesday at the earliest, meaning Hernangomez will miss at least four total contests. Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher may be among the candidates to pick up some of his spare minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Out Monday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Posts double-double off bench•