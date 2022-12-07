Hernangomez (ankle) will miss another 7-10 days, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Hernangomez left Saturday's game with a right ankle sprain and has already missed a game because of it. The newest timetable slots a return date for next Wednesday at the earliest, meaning Hernangomez will miss at least four total contests. Pascal Siakam, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher may be among the candidates to pick up some of his spare minutes.