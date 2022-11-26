Hernangomez will start Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Hernangomez will make his second start of the season. In the past two games, he's totaled 20 points, 19 rebounds and five steals in 65 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Posts double-double off bench•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Scores 10 in spot start•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Starting Saturday•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Decent showing off bench•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Makes it onto the floor in win•
-
Raptors' Juancho Hernangomez: Linking up with Raptors•