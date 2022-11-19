Hernangomez will join the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With the Raptors' frontcourt plagued by injuries, Hernangomez will step into the starting five alongside Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young. Hernangomez offers solid streaming value for as long as the Raptors remain banged up.
