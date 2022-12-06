Hernangomez (ankle) won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Lakers, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Hernangomez will skip his second consecutive game following an ankle issue that surfaced early in his appearance against the Magic on Saturday when he exited after just five minutes of action due to an ankle injury. His next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday in the first of two upcoming games versus the Magic in Orlando.
