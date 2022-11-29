Toronto assigned Champagnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Champagnie was deemed available for Monday's contest against the Cavaliers despite battling a back injury, but he didn't see the floor. The second-year forward figures to get extended playing time during his stint at the G League level.
