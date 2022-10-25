Toronto assigned Champagnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Even with Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Otto Porter (hamstring) dealing with injuries, Champagnie, who garnered a modest reserve role as a rookie last year, has been left out of Toronto's rotation to start the 2022-23 campaign. It's possible the second-year forward is still working his way back to full strength from a hip issue he dealt with during the preseason, but Champagnie's usage in the G League should provide further clarity on his situation.