Champagnie (back) rejoined the Raptors and will be available for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie had been dealing with a back issue and was with the team's G League affiliate of late, but it appears the injury has subsided, and the Raptors are dealing with enough issues that the team is recalling reinforcements in the form of Champagnie and Jeff Dowtin.