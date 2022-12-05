Champagnie was called up to join the NBA Raptors for their meeting with the Celtics on Monday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Champagnie saw some G League action Saturday, logging 22 points and 10 rebounds but is slated to return to the NBA and be available Monday. He doesn't figure to hold a rotation spot with Toronto when they are healthy.
