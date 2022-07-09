Champagnie is in a brace following a thumb injury and is out for Saturday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Koreen speculates that Champagnie will likely be out over the next few days, so it's possible he doesn't play in the remainder of Summer League. There's nothing to indicate he won't be ready for training camp.
