Champagnie has suffered a small fracture in his left thumb and will miss the remainder of Summer League, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Champagnie appeared in 36 games for the Raptors last season but averaged just 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds over 7.8 minutes in his runs with the club. He will likely fill a similar role in 2022-23 as a shuttle player between the NBA and the G League.