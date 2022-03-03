Champagnie put up 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 39 minutes in Wednesday's 128-104 victory over the College Park Skyhawks.

Champagnie had one of 905's four double-doubles Wednesday, and he led his team in blocks against College Park as well. He's shooting 5.3 three-pointers per game in the G League despite making just 31.3 percent of those shots, but he's still shooting a solid 42.5 percent from the field overall this season.