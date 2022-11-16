The Raptors list Champagnie (back) as out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Though Champagnie rejoined the Raptors on Tuesday following a stint with the G League's Raptors 905, he's still managing the lower-back pain that first cropped up nearly a week and a half ago. Champagnie will be one of five Raptors sitting out Wednesday, joining Otto Porter (toe), Gary Trent (hip), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Pascal Siakam (groin).
