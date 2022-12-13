Champagnie totaled 23 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block over 31 minutes Sunday versus Maine.

Champagnie's effort helped secure 905's sixth win of the season. He was efficient from the field in doing so, knocking down 56.2 percent of his attempts, including 40 percent from deep. Champagnie should continue to log big minutes when he suits up with the G League squad but doesn't have a regular role in the Raptors' rotation.