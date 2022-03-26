Champagnie posted 45 points (16-25 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and a steal across 41 minutes in Friday's 123-105 victory over the Wisconsin Herd.

Champagnie chalked up a season-high in points Friday, and he also led his team in rebounds and blocks against the Herd. He's averaging 20.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in his 11 G League appearances this campaign.