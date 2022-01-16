Champagnie had three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Saturday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.

Champagnie didn't do much in the scoring column, but he exploded with the best rebounding total of his NBA career. The 6-6 swingman has to fight for time on this talented roster and has limited fantasy impact, but he's one injury or COVID-19 case away from more time on the floor.