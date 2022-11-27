Champagnie (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
While he's continued to manage lower-back pain, Champagnie hasn't seen the court for either Toronto or its G League affiliate (Raptors 905) since Oct. 31. If he's available Monday, Champagnie likely won't be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.
