Champagnie (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

While he's continued to manage lower-back pain, Champagnie hasn't seen the court for either Toronto or its G League affiliate (Raptors 905) since Oct. 31. If he's available Monday, Champagnie likely won't be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.

