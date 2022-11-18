Champagnie isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the Hawks.
Champagnie is available for Saturday's game after previously missing time with a back injury. Champagnie has only appeared in two games for the Raptors this season, but he could see some action Saturday, given the team's numerous injuries in the rotation.
