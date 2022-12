Champagnie compiled 24 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block over 35 minutes Wednesday versus the Capitanes.

Champagnie has topped 20 points in six straight contests while converting 44.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc over that span. He should remain heavily involved in the scoring column and could draw some intrigue if he can continue to produce at his current rate.