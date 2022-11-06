Champagnie won't be available Sunday for the G League's Raptors 905 in their game against the Capital City Go-Go due to a back injury, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie was assigned to the G League last week to pick up playing time, but the back issue has thus far prevented him from making his debut for the 905. Prior to receiving the G League assignment, Champagnie saw action in just two of Toronto's first seven games, playing eight minutes in total.