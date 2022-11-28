Champagnie (back) is probable for Monday's contest against Cleveland.

The 6-foot-6 forward has missed Toronto's last 12 contests but appears to have a good chance at being available for Monday's battle against the Cavaliers. Even if active, fantasy managers should hold off before entering Champagnie in fantasy lineups. The Pittsburgh product is averaging just 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds across 4.5 minutes per game this season.