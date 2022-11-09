Champagnie (back) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Rockets.
Champagnie will continue to split between the NBA and G League this season, but his back injury has prevented him from making his Raptors 905 debut. Champagnie's next opportunity to play will be Friday versus the Thunder if he is unable to play Wednesday.
More News
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Nursing back injury•
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Sent down to G League•
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Recalled to NBA club•
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Assigned to G League•
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Will make preseason debut•
-
Raptors' Justin Champagnie: Out Friday•