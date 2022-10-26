Toronto recalled Champagnie from the G League to the NBA club Wednesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.
Champagnie has been recalled after just one day in the G League. He's yet to appear in an NBA game this season, so he'll likely operate as an emergency big during Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia.
