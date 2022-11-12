Champagnie (back) has been put on assignment with Raptors 905 and will remain out for Friday's contest, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Champagnie has split time with the 905 and their NBA affiliate Toronto Raptors, and will remain out Friday despite being sent down to the G League. His next opportunity to play will come on Tuesday against the Swarm.
