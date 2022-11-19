Champagnie (back) is listed as out for Saturday's affair with the Hawks.

Champagnie was left off of the team's injury report on Thursday but has been added back as out as he continues to deal with lower back soreness. With Otto Porter (foot), Pascal Siakam (groin), Gary Trent (illness), Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Dalano Banton (ankle) and Chris Boucher (illness) all out Saturday, the Raptors will be incredibly thin on the wing. Champagnie's next chance to suit up will come on Wednesday against Brooklyn.