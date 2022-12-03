Champagnie (back) totaled 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes Friday in the G League's Raptors 905's 127-117 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

The 21-year-old saw his first minutes in either the NBA or the G League since Oct. 31, after missing the past month with a back issue. Champagnie isn't one of Toronto's two two-way players, but because he won't be a regular part of the NBA rotation, he could continue to stick around in the G League to play on a more frequent basis.