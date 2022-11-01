The Raptors assigned Champagnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Champagnie played three and five minutes in the Raptors' last two games, respectively. However, with Otto Porter (personal) being the frontcourt member potentially missing time, there is no spot for Champagnie in the rotation.
