Champagnie (back) remains out for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Champagnie is one of numerous Raptors players who will sit this contest out due to injury. If he can return before some of his teammates, Champagnie could see more run than the 4.5 minutes per contest he's logged in his only two appearances with Toronto this season. His next chance arrives Saturday against the Mavericks.
