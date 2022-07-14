Champagnie (thumb) agreed Thursday with the Raptors on a two-year contract for the league minimum, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

According to Smith, Champagnie will be upgraded from the two-way deal he played under as a rookie in 2021-22 to a new contract that includes a partial guarantee for 2022-23 and no guarantee for 2023-24. Champagnie's stint in the Las Vegas Summer League was recently cut short due to a small left thumb fracture, but the injury probably isn't anything that will affect his availability for training camp. In 36 games for the Raptors last season, Champagnie averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest.