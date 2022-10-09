Champagnie (hip) will make his preseason debut Sunday against the Bulls, but he'll operate on "short minutes," Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.
Champagnie was sidelined for the start of the preseason due to lingering hip soreness, but he'll return to game action Sunday. The undrafted forward out of Pittsburgh is competing for a larger role this season after appearing in 36 games for Toronto as a rookie last year.
