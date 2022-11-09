Champagnie (back) is out for Wednesday's matchup with Houston.
Champagnie has made two appearances for the Raptors this season and played three and five minutes, respectively. Champagnie's next chance to play will be in Friday's game versus the Thunder if he isn't assigned back to the Raptors 905 of the G League.
