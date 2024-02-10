Winslow (illness) signed a 10-day deal with the Raptors on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Winslow had been sidelined with an illness before being sent to the Raptors' 905 G League team previously. His new deal with the club indicates his health is back up to par. He will now work to make an impression at practice and potentially earn some playing time with the club.
