Leonard ended Friday's 112-102 victory over the Wizards with 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals in 28 minutes.

Leonard made his impact felt defensively and finished one rebound shy from logging his first double-double of the season. However, his struggles from the floor continued Friday, and he saw his streak of 20-plus point games snapped at 58. Leonard has gone 12-for-36 (33.3 percent) from the field through the first two games of the regular season, but he's still wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the floor while building up on his conditioning. Leonard and Scottie Barnes will have their defensive prowess put to the test Sunday against Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and the Timberwolves.