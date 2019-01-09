Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another huge night in win

Leonard scored a game-high 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding six assists, six steals, four rebounds and a block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 win over the Hawks.

The steals were a season high, while Leonard dropped 30-plus points for the second straight game and the fifth time in his last eight contests. The 27-year-old's first season with Toronto continues to be a rousing success, and while the Raptors have given him plenty of nights off so far, his per-game numbers have been the best of his career.