Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Another stellar effort in win
Leonard compiled 30 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes during the Raptors' 123-109 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Leonard got plenty of help from his teammates in the win, as all five members of the Raptors' first unit hit double digits in the scoring column. That was the byproduct was much more even distribution of usage than usual, with Leonard's 17 attempts still a team high but checking in as his second-lowest figure in that category over the last five postseason games. However, Leonard's best shooting performance since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals helped lead him to a second consecutive 30-point effort. He'll look to help Toronto take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Friday night.
