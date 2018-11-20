Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Back in action Tuesday

Leonard (rest) will play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Leonard sat out Saturday's win over the Bulls for rest purposes since it was the second game of a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in the lineup Tuesday with Toronto remaining undermanned on the wing with the absences of OG Anunoby (wrist) and C.J. Miles (groin) still out. It's worth noting, however, that Tuesday's game is the first of another back-to-back set, so it's possible that Leonard is held out of Wednesday's game to rest.