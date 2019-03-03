Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Being rested Sunday

Leonard won't play in Sunday's tilt against the Pistons for load management purposes, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Leonard's status comes as no surprise as he's routinely been rested throughout the season, even when the team is not on a back-to-back. Look for Norman Powell and Patrick McCaw to pick up some extra minutes with Leonard out.

