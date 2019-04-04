Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Big night against Nets

Leonard scored 26 points (11-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 win over the Nets.

After playing only 49 total minutes in the Raptors' prior four games, Leonard looked rested and ready for the playoffs. On a per-game basis, the 27-year-old has had the best season of his career, but he might have another gear left for the postseason as Toronto -- all but locked into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference -- prepares to make a deep run.