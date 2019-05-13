Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Carries Raptors to victory

Leonard finished with 41 points (16-39 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 92-90 victory over the 76ers.

Leonard sank a ridiculous baseline jumper to propel the Raptors into the Conference Finals, wrapping up what has been a simply unbelievable series for the adopted Canadian. After missing a crucial free-throw only seconds earlier, Leonard atoned for the error, nailing what will be remembered as one of the more improbable shots in playoff history. He has certainly justified the decision to trade away DeMar DeRozan in the offseason and now sits on the cusp of helping the Raptors advance to their first ever NBA Finals.