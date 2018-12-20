Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Carries Raptors to victory
Leonard finished with 28 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over the Pacers.
Leonard put the Raptors on his back Wednesday, helping the team to a comeback victory over the Pacers. It was his second straight double-double and he has now scored 28, 29, and 28 points in each of his three games since returning from a hip injury. Kyle Lowry continues to miss time which affords Leonard some additional usage. He will look to keep his impressive play going on Friday when they face the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...