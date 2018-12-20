Raptors' Kawhi Leonard: Carries Raptors to victory

Leonard finished with 28 points (11-23 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 99-96 victory over the Pacers.

Leonard put the Raptors on his back Wednesday, helping the team to a comeback victory over the Pacers. It was his second straight double-double and he has now scored 28, 29, and 28 points in each of his three games since returning from a hip injury. Kyle Lowry continues to miss time which affords Leonard some additional usage. He will look to keep his impressive play going on Friday when they face the Cavaliers.

